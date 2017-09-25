2 Bush education foundations announce $2M for storm relief

Related Coverage George W. Bush reacts to Hurricane Harvey devastation

DALLAS (AP) — Foundations supported by two former first ladies have earmarked about $2 million for education-related recovery from recent hurricanes.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation on Monday announced the combined pledge.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall last month in South Texas, leading to devastating flooding in the Houston area. Irma slammed parts of Florida in early September.

The Laura Bush Foundation is dedicating nearly $1 million for grants to hurricane-affected schools. The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is committing $1 million for resources for public libraries, teachers and students in Houston.

Barbara Bush is the wife of the 41st president, George H.W. Bush. They live in Houston. Laura Bush is their daughter-in-law, married to the 43rd president, George W. Bush. They live in Dallas.