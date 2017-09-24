Woman falls 10 feet, suffers serious injuries in a home under construction

Emergency crews in a subdivision being built in northwest Austin where a woman fell and seriously injured herself on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman in her 60s was injured after she fell about 10 feet inside a house under construction in northwest Austin Sunday.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Lost Horizon Drive near the Arboretum.

The fire department said she and her husband were walking around a new subdivision being built. When they walked inside one of the homes, she slipped and fell about 10 feet onto the bottom floor of a split level two-story house. Her husband called 911 for help.

Rescuers had to remove part of a wall to get to the woman, and they used special equipment to wheel her out, AFD said.

ATCEMS said she was transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

