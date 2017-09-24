Suspect’s brother speaks out after 6th Street death: ‘He’s not a killer’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The family of the man accused of sucker punching and killing an Air Force veteran in downtown Austin last weekend says he is mentally unstable.

Police have charged 28-year-old Nathan Marshall with manslaughter. According to court documents, Marshall claims he punched Marques Johnson after Johnson hit pizza out of another person’s hands. Johnson later died in the hospital.

Marshall’s brother reached out to KXAN in hopes of sharing Marshall’s side of the story. “He’s not no killer like how people are portraying him to be,” said Marshal’s brother Kenneth Williams. “He just so happened to get into a situation where his mental stability caused him to be in the situation that he is in right now.”

Williams says his brother was a star athlete in high school playing both football and basketball.

“Four-year starter from freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year,” said Williams looking at old yearbooks. This is how Williams says he wants to think of his brother.

“He was never a guy that was in the streets and did all this crazy stuff in the streets. His thing was sports,” he said.

According to Williams, his brother has been dealing with mental health problems for the past six years.

“My knowledge — he was diagnosed with some type of schizophrenic state of mind. I don’t feel like he really understands the magnitude of what happened because of his mental state,” said Williams.

Williams hasn’t been able to speak with his brother since he was arrested, but says other family members have. He says his family started noticing changes to his brother when he was 22, since then he says his family has placed him in various mental health facilities.

Williams only knows what happened that night from news reports, he continues to believe something else happened that night to cause his brother to punch Johnson.

“I believe whoever the other gentleman was boosted my brother up, seeing my brother not in the mental state that he was in, boosted him up and caused him to be in that situation. It’s not something that my brother is just going to do — pick someone out of the litter. Like, if anyone knows my brother, they know Nate is not like that at all,” said Williams.

To the family of Marques Johnson, Williams says he’s sorry. “It’s a very unfortunate situation, and we’re sorry for the loss of your loved one. But I want you to understand you are dealing with someone that is mentally disturbed and not in the right state of mind.”

And to everyone else, Kenneth says he just wants his brother’s side of the story told.

“My brother’s not no killer, he’s not no animal or this crazy person running around just targeting people and hitting them and knocking them out and stuff like that. No, that’s not Nathan Marshall at all,” said Williams.

Marshall does have a history of violence, including two prior assault convictions and a misdemeanor conviction of making a terroristic threat in 2014. In 2016, he was charged with Harassment of a Public Official, but court records say the case is pending due to questions of his mental competency.