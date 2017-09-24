Sen. Cruz challenger O’Rourke attends Dem Party picnic in Austin

KXAN Staff Published:
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was in Austin this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, stopped by Blue Valley Park in southwest Austin at an annual picnic Sunday hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party.

O’Rourke hopes senators stop the health care bill on the floor this week.

“We not only have to stop that, we have to move forward with expanding Medicaid and ultimately getting the universal health care where everyone can see a doctor or provider or get that life-saving medication as a fundamental human right — not as a function of luck or circumstances,” he said.

Prior to his congressional service, Rep. O’Rourke served two terms on the El Paso City Council.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s