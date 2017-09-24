Sen. Cruz challenger O’Rourke attends Dem Party picnic in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was in Austin this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, stopped by Blue Valley Park in southwest Austin at an annual picnic Sunday hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party.

O’Rourke hopes senators stop the health care bill on the floor this week.

“We not only have to stop that, we have to move forward with expanding Medicaid and ultimately getting the universal health care where everyone can see a doctor or provider or get that life-saving medication as a fundamental human right — not as a function of luck or circumstances,” he said.

Prior to his congressional service, Rep. O’Rourke served two terms on the El Paso City Council.