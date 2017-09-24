Protesters claim millions will lose health care under latest bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens turned out Sunday morning outside the Texas Tribune Festival to protest the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, saying it would have a negative impact on Texans. The protesters said almost 3 million people would lose health care coverage by 2027.

“People on Medicare, Medicaid will lose their health care,” said one protester. “People in nursing homes will lose their care. Children with disabilities will lose their health care. People will die.”

Senators are set to vote on the Graham-Cassiday bill this week.

However, it will be an uphill battle. If there are three “no’s” from Republicans, then it likely will not pass.

Two Republican senators have already confirmed they will be voting “no.”