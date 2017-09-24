Progressive pastor retires from University Baptist Church

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A senior pastor with the University Baptist Church of Austin is retiring after 30 years on the job.

The Rev. Dr. Larry Bethune is known for being an advocate for LGBTQ equality and progressive Christian values.

He says that even though he is retiring from this position, he plans to keep pushing for change.

“I will continue my work at the capitol to encourage our legislators and political leaders to include everyone in the grace of being a Texan and to recognize that Texas is not a place to discriminate,” he said.

Bethune said he is looking at becoming a teacher at some local schools and hopes to continue preaching.