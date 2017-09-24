Major changes coming to CapMetro bus routes, public outreach meetings begin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is calling it “the most significant transformation of its bus network” in more than 30 years. The Connections 2025 Transit Plan. If approved, it could bring changes to more than half of the city’s 82 bus routes.

KXAN caught up with riders who rely on routes currently on the chopping block.

“We need it. We use it. We use it every single day,” Bill Oakey, who rides the Exposition route said.

For Oakey, the bus route serves as a lifeline, one he and neighbors are fighting to make sure isn’t severed. Proposed changes are expected to take effect in June 2018.

“It makes absolutely no sense to take away our bus service to the doctor. I have four doctors that I get to on this bus over in the Medical Parkway area,” Oakey said, telling KXAN the bus is nearly full every morning and evening. “They’ve already put up signs on some of the bus stops saying those are going to be removed. Is that listening to public input?”

The Exposition route is one of 17 across the city CapMetro is looking at eliminating.

“It is true that most people just don’t know. And that’s a very hard one,” Mario Champion, who serves on the city’s Urban Transportation Commission said. “One thing that CapMetro could do better, in my opinion, is to always articulate a big vision. How these changes make a better system overall. A lot of times it is hard to see that. Especially if your bus that you go to school on or go to work on is no longer there.”

CapMetro began preparing for the big changes back in October 2015.

“There is legitimate debate on whether or not CapMetro can spend its limited resources on providing more routes to more people or providing more frequent routes to fewer people,” Champion said.

CapMetro says its high-frequency network would more that double from 6 to 14 routes under the proposed plan, lowering wait times to 15 minutes. Champion told KXAN he can understand the benefit of doing that, to attract more riders.

“Right now there is a huge problem, culturally speaking, because you might wait in the sun for 20 minutes or 30 minutes and that’s a tough call for a lot of people,” Champion said.

Oakey just worries the changes are coming at a great cost to neighborhoods that rely on CapMetro’s service.

“They’re setting themselves up for a tremendous amount of backlash if they do this,” he said.

Eliminated Routes (if current Connections 2025 Transit Plan is approved)

Exposition (21/22) – Replaced by Routes 17, 18, 322, 335 & 663

MetroAirport (100) – Replaced by Frequent Route 20

South Central Flyer (110) – Replaced by Frequent Route 10

Four Points Limited (122) – No alternative service

Dove Springs Flyer (127) – Replaced by Frequent Route 7

Rutland (240) – Replaced by Frequent Routes 325, 801 & 803

North Lamar Feeder (275) – Replaced by Route 1

St. Johns (320) – Replaced by new Route 322 & 337

Oltorf (331) – Replaced by Route 228 & Frequent Route 300

Lamar/45th (338) – Replaced by Routes 5, 345 & MetroRapid 803

Braker (392) – Combined with Route 383

MLK Jr/Capitol (464) – Replaced by Frequent Route 18

HEB Shuttle (490) Replaced by Frequent Routes 17 & 300

Allandale (491) – Replaced by Routes 3 & 19

Delwood (492) – Replaced by Frequent Routes 10 & 300

Red River/UT (653) – Replaced by Frequent Route 10

AMD/Lantana Campus (970) – No alternative service

Public outreach meetings start tomorrow and run through November. That’s when the CapMetro board is expected to vote on the plan.

