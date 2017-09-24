Local non-profit to treat children with free Halloween costumes

A child celebrates Halloween by parading through her neighborhood collecting candies(AP Photo/Wally Santana)

Austin (KXAN) — As October inches closer that means candy, costumes and Halloween. Finding affordable costumes can be tricky rather than treating for struggling families, but one local non-profit hopes to solve that problem.

Costume Connections aims to help low income families by providing children with free Halloween costumes. They’re kicking off their season of giving with a fundraiser at Wagner’s Backyard in Pflugerville from 2–6 p.m., Sunday.

Austinites can come out to the event for live music, local food trucks and most importantly, a chance to donate money through a raffle and silent auction. Costume Connections will also be collecting gently used costumes.

The non-profit will open pop-up shops every Saturday from September 30 until October 28. A list of times and locations can be found here.

