Group protests Republican health care bill at Texas Tribune Festival

Ashley Tsao Published:
A woman, Stephanie Thomas from the group ADAPT, carries a poster as part of a protest against the Republican Health Care bill. (John Thomas, KXAN)
Austin (KXAN) – The fight to repeal a Republican healthcare bill continues to rage across the nation. Sunday, these protests made their way to Austin’s annual Texas Tribune Festival.

Protesters rallied outside of UT Austin’s Hogg Memorial Auditorium, where Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were speaking at an event as part of The Texas Tribune Festival. Both senators actively campaigned against the Affordable Care Act and hope to replace it with new health care policies.

Activist group, Indivisible Austin, organized the rally with a number of other co-hosts.  There, the group emphasized the danger they believe the Graham-Cassidy bill poses for Texans, if passed by the Senate.

Four other protests will take place across the state this week in Dallas, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Houston.

