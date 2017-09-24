Franklin’s Harvey fundraiser feeds 800 over two weekends

A woman stands at the serving table to pick up food served by Franklin's Barbecue to help benefit Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the restaurant remains closed after a fire, Franklin Barbecue is still smoking for a second straight weekend to help with the Hurricane Harvey recovery.

A $30 ticket bought customers a full plate of Franklin’s brisket, sausage and all the fixins’ at The Mohawk live music venue in downtown Austin on Sunday.

Owner Aaron Franklin says all the proceeds are going to recovery efforts.

So how well did the benefit do?

“Ya, pretty good,” said Franklin. “We are certainly coming out ahead, and this weekend was way better than last weekend. I think we are going to come out pretty good on this thing.”

Totals are not in just yet for how much money was raised, but Franklin said they sold about 800 tickets over two weekends, which adds up to an estimated $24,000.

By the way, Franklin said he hopes to have his restaurant back open in a limited capacity by the end of next month—and back in full gear by the end of November.

