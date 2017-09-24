Crowd boos Sen. Cruz during remarks on NFL national anthem controversy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a panel at the Texas Tribune Festival on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was asked to weigh in on Colin Kaepernick and the current NFL controversy on taking a knee during the national anthem.

“I believe in free speech for people I agree with and people I disagree with,” he said. “Colin Kaepernick has every right to say what he wants to. He has every right. If he wants to disrespect the flag, he can. And the rest of us have a right to express our views.”

The crowd responded with boos when Sen Cruz when on to say, “Listen, I for one am not a fan of rich, spoiled athletes disrespecting the flag.”

Cruz responding to those booing by saying they were from the republic of Travis County.

He then echoed his feelings that everyone has a right to free speech whether he agrees or not.

