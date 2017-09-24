Annual Race for the Cure to honor breast cancer victims, survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Nearly 4,000 people are gathering Sunday morning for the 19th annual Susan G. Komen Austin Race for the Cure.

The 5K run is set to begin at 7:30 am at the campus of the Austin American Statesman and continue north on Congress avenue, making its way around the Capitol complex and back down Congress avenue.

Event planners say the race is put together as a way for the community to come together to celebrate, honor and remember loved ones impacted by breast cancer.

Beware of road closures or detours relating to the race.