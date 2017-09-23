Texas Tribune Festival in full swing; Acevedo discusses Houston’s Harvey response

Related Coverage Full lineup of 2017 Texas Tribune Festival released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Tribune Festival is in full swing in downtown Austin, and it brought a familiar face back to town.

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke Saturday about Houston’s response to Hurricane Harvey. Acevedo is now the chief of police in Houston.

Acevedo said his time in Austin helped prepare him for what happened in Houston.

“When you think about the time we spent here, and especially the Halloween floods [in 2013] and the lessons learned — from the gauges going out, from us really being in the blind,” Acevedo said. “That wall of water hit us, and next thing you know we are losing lives and so much destruction. Those lessons are something we applied in the city of Houston.”

Acevedo said his nine-year-old daughter had to be evacuated to Austin during the storm.

Also at the festival, KXAN’s Josh Hinkle moderated a panel discussion called “Justice for All” discussing indigent defense, bail reform and other ways to ensure fair treatment for the poor.

The Texas Tribune Festival runs through the weekend — exploring a variety of current issues including the fight over sanctuary cities and how universities should respond to sexual assault.

You can learn more about the lineup of the 2017 Texas Tribune Festival events here.