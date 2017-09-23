Pecan Street Festival takes over Downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The 37th annual Pecan Fall Festival kicks off today with new events and a special art exhibition

This year’s festival marks the 77th total festival since the event began in 1978. The Pecan Street Association has produced over 40 spring fests and 36 fall fests ahead of this weekend’s event.

An exhibition, titled 40 Days for 40 Years, will be exhibiting artwork from attendees to celebrate and commemorate memories from the last 40 years.

Music highlights from the festival include Royal Teeth, Jackie Venson, and DJ Peligrosa. Also joining the festival’s three headliner performances is Moving Panoramas, Leslie Sissons, Pat G, Knife Fight and Kiko Villamizar among others. If you can’t make it to the festival, organizers have uploaded the playlist to Soundcloud for listening.

Kid-friendly activities have been upgraded to include an interactive petting zoo, a play area with hula hoops and Jenga and a bean bag toss sponsored by Sparkling Ice. Other activities include face-painting, interactive workshops, and street magicians.

Cold Cookie Company and Poke-Poke join this year’s 300 local and national arts, crafts and food vendors and about 50 musical acts. Twenty artisan vendors are bringing festival-goers pottery, printmaking, pen and acrylic work, hand blown glass, jewelry, assemblage art among other craft activities.

Attendees can also buy specially designed posters and t-shirts featuring artwork from local artist Eleanor Herasimchuk. The Pecan Street Festival is one of the largest, and longest-running, arts/crafts and music festivals in the nation. The fest hosts two annual events in the spring and fall.

Capital Metro will provide extended hours for MetroRail on Saturday to help alleviate traffic congestion into downtown during the festival

MetroRail service will begin early Saturday, with the first southbound departure at 10:20 a.m. from Kramer Station. Service will operate between the Lakeline and Downtown Stations every 34 minutes, beginning at 11:08 a.m., with a final northbound downtown departure at midnight. MetroRail will not operate on Sunday