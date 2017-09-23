Marching bands compete to be the Austin regional champ

KXAN Staff Published:
Performers compete in the Bands of America Austin Regional Championship held at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
Performers compete in the Bands of America Austin Regional Championship held at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 30 marching bands competed all day Saturday in hopes of becoming the Austin Regional Champion.

The Bands of America Austin Regional Championship was held at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex where bands hoped to move forward to bigger competitions.

And parents say it’s a special event for all of the participants and fans.

“What is really special about marching bands is that even though we are from different schools, different communities, when we come together, we come together in a very special way. And it’s a beautiful thing,” said Carolyn Parker, a Hendrickson Hawk Band supporter.

The winner will be crowned later Saturday and move on to the Super Regionals to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio in November.

The final results were not available at press time, but will be posted on the Bands of America results website.

