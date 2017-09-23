Man arrested, accused of robbing liquor store

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department arrested a man who they say robbed a liquor store on Friday. According to an arrest affidavit, the man Guilermo Prieto Jr. and another man entered Tejas Liquor Store late last night where they stole $280 worth of liquor.

The store’s owner, Sharma Kukoo, attempted to stop the suspects but backed off after Prieto threatened him, stating “If you come at us, I have a gun,” according to the affidavit. The value of the stolen liquor was $280.00.

Footage of the robbery was caught on the store’s video camera which the police then used to track the Cadillac’s license plate back to the owner where they discovered that the Prieto’s father owned the Cadillac and Prieto had taken it without his permission.

An hour after the robbery was reported, Austin police observed a vehicle that matched the description of the one caught on camera traveling eastbound on Stassney Lane. The officers pulled the car over nearby, on Conestoga Trail, where they apprehended three individuals. Several bottles of unopened liquor were found inside the vehicle.

One of the suspects was identified as Guillermo Prieto Jr. Prieto was taken in for questioning where Kukoo picked him out from a photographic lineup of suspects. Prieto is beign held in Travis County jail on a $90,000 bond.