How Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment can compliment your treatment plan

AUSTIN (KXAN)– There are consistently new discoveries, technologies and medicines to help treat our medical problems, but Dr. Samuel Deliberato of Baylor Scott and White clinic says healing touch is still very powerful.

He is a family Medicine physician at clinic’s Westlake location and he practices Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.

This type of treatment involves the physician palpating different areas of the body to look for texture changes. Dr. Deliberato says the treatment can compliment treatment plans for a wide range of disorders including back pain fibromyalgia, muscle pain, asthma, sinus disorders and carpal tunnel syndrome and migranes. He says using Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment can even reduce the need for pain medications.