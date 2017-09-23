DPS makes two arrests during anti-fascism rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people arrested as more than 100 people gathered at the state capitol Saturday for an anti-fascism rally, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It was hosted by an Austin chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The rally was originally meant to be a counter protest to a Dixie Freedom Rally, which was cancelled.

DPS said that Andrew Alemao, 29 of Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested for assaulting a peace officer, and Angelica Clark, 24, of Austin was arrested for interference with the public duty of a peace officer.