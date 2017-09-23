Austinites stage eat-in at local bakery following gun-rights activist’s attack

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austinites are staging an eat-in at french bakery Baguette et Chocolat Saturday as a show of support after the business was attacked by gun rights activists on social media.

The shop’s owners, Annelise and Chiminh Phamdinh, banned guns from their bakery over a year ago, posting a no-guns notice at their bakery in West Austin.

The bakery owners say a customer, Robert Farago had a problem with the policy and asked them to change it. They refused. They say Farago came in to the bakery on Monday with a gun under his shirt. An employee called 311 and had the police escort him out. They say Farago turned to attacking  the owners on social media with comments, including attacking them for being immigrants and posting fake bad reviews.

Although open carry laws allow individuals to carry concealed weapons, Texas business owners do retain the right to prohibit customers from bringing guns into their business. The Austin-area bakery shut down their Facebook page after it turned into a full-blown gun rights debate.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on social media.

