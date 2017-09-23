Austin closes mega shelter after relocating remaining evacuees

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city of Austin closed the city’s mega shelter Friday afternoon after transitioning the remaining evacuees staying there to their home towns, local hotels, housing in other communities or elsewhere in the Austin area, said Jacob Dirr, spokesperson for the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The city opened the MetCenter shelter on Sept. 1 at 7000 Metropolis Dr. in southeast Austin. At its peak, it was expected to house about 400 people. On Thursday, the headcount had dwindled to 27 people still there.

Originally, the city had planned to set up a shelter at the Convention Center. The city later rented space at the MetCenter to house evacuees.

Staff from the city of Austin, the American Red Cross, Travis County and other partner agencies are in the process of demobilizing the shelter now that it has been closed.