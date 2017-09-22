WATCH: Cows being rescued from high water in Florida

Cows being moved to high water in Okeechobee County, Fla. on Sept. 22, 2017. (NBC News)
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (KXAN/NBC News) — Cowboys at a ranch in Okeechobee County, Fla. are working to move hundreds of cattle to dry land after a dike broke a few days ago.

“If the cattle stay where they are, eventually they’ll die,” said Jim Alderman, of Alderman-Deloney Ranch. “They’re running out of dry ground now.”

A news helicopter flew over the area and saw dead cows as well as trapped cows.

Alderman said the dike around his ranch, which helps deflect water because the land to the west is 10 feet higher, broke following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Irma. He said the last time the dike broke was in 2004, but there is even more water pouring into his ranch this time.

“It just was an extraordinary thing that we had over 20 inches of rain and all that water coming down and pressure against the dike caused it to break,” he said.

