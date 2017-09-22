VIDEO: Jury awards Central Texas man $1.3 million in dispute of deputy’s version of arrest

A federal jury awarded a Central Texas man more than $1.3 million in response to a civil lawsuit against Caldwell County deputies who arrested him on charges that were never prosecuted by the district attorney’s office.

Lawrence Faulkenberry was also awarded $350,000 in punitive damages related to a deputy who initiated a leg sweep, his attorney said.

“Our client fees vindicated,” said attorney Karl Seelbach, of Doyle & Seelbach PLLC. “If there’s one thing about Larry Faulkenberry, is his story is consistent from day one.”

That story began during an incident in January 2015 when officers responded to a call from Faulkenberry’s son, who said his dad was drunk and waving a gun around. But, surveillance video used to clear his name, shows a different picture: Faulkenberry was standing still with his arms raised when deputies approached him with their guns drawn and forced him to the ground.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dustin M. Yost, Michael Taylor and Houseton, whose first name was not listed in the lawsuit, were the ones involved in the incident. KXAN left a message with the sheriff’s office and will update this story with their response.

The wrongfully charged Faulkenberry with felony assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a firearm. But, the video shows another version of events. And, deputies never recovered a handgun at the scene. In fact, Faulkenberry told KXAN in March 2016 that he’s never even owned one.

KXAN previously spoke with Sheriff Daniel Law who says he spoke with the deputies about how the situation could have been handled better. Still, the county’s legal response states the deputies “were acting within the scope of their duties” and that they qualify for immunity from prosecution.

Faulkenberry previously said he believes he would be in prison had it not been for his own surveillance video used to clear his name.