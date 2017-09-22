Two Bandidos plead guilty to charges connected to rival’s murder

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Two high-ranking leaders of a motorcycle gang pleaded guilty to federal charges in a San Antonio courtroom Friday in connection to the murder of a Hell’s Angel in 2006.

Johnny Romo, 47, and Robert Romo, 47, each pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in Aid of Racketeering and one count of Aiding and Abetting Using and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Both are members of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization, and faced charges in relation to the death of Anthony Benesh.

According to court documents, Banesh was trying to establish a chapter of the Hell’s Angels in Austin in 2006. Bandidos members allegedly warned him to stop recruiting.

“Johnny Romo, Robert Romo and others then murdered Banesh on March 18, 2006, outside an Austin restaurant to protect the power, reputation and territory of the Bandidos enterprise,” read a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced in May 2018 and face life in federal prison, according to the statement.

On Sept. 14, Robert Romo, Johnny Romo, Norberto Serna Jr. and Jesse Benavidez signed plea agreements in the case. Serna and Benavidez pleaded guilty to a weapons-related count.