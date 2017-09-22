Texas among 21 states targeted in attempted election hack

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — No voter data was compromised, but Texas was one of 21 states the federal government notified about hackers targeting their systems last September.

Many states learned of the attempted hack on Friday from the Department of Homeland Security. It said the hackers were believed to be Russian agents targeting voter registration systems. Most of the attempts were unsuccessful, although Homeland Security has not released which states had systems that were breached.

The Texas Secretary of State confirms voter registration systems here were not a target during the 2016 elections. Instead, hackers tried to get information from the Secretary of State’s website.

“There was an attempt to find vulnerability on our agency’s public-facing web site, which contains no voter information, but no vulnerabilities were found, according to [the Department of Homeland Security],” Taylor said. “To date, we have received no information indicating any elections-related systems in Texas have been compromised by bad cyber actors.”

The Associated Press confirmed Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin were all notified.

The disclosure to the states comes as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 presidential campaign between Russia and associates of Donald Trump.

Trump won the election and calls the Russia story a hoax.