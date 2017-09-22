Salvation Army now accepting applications for Angel Tree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Christmas only three months away, the Salvation Army is opening registration for its 2017 Angel Tree program.

Families who may qualify are invited to call 512-445-2003 or 512-993-4654 Monday-Friday for an appointment. Once an appointment date is set, families applying to the Angel Tree program must bring certain documentation.

The annual Angel Tree Program provides toys and clothing to children in families experiencing financial hardship. Last year, more than 6,500 children were adopted in Travis and Williamson counties. This year, the nonprofit hopes to make the holidays special for 8,000 children.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program makes it possible for many children who might otherwise go without any Christmas gifts to experience the magic and wonder of Christmas,” explained Major Amy Kelly, associate area commander. “It’s neighbor helping neighbor!”

Click here to find out how you can adopt an Angel.