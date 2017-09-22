Ryan Gosling to host ‘SNL’ premiere with Jay-Z musical guest

Associated Press Published:
This combination photo shows Ryan Gosling at CinemaCon 2017 on March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas, left, and Jay Z performing at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2016. Gosling will host the 43rd season opener of "Saturday Night Live," on Sept. 30. Jay-Z will be the musical guest. (AP Photo/File)
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” says it’s kicking off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

For Gosling’s encore host appearance he’ll be on hand to promote his new film, “Blade Runner 2049.” Jay-Z will be plugging a world tour that starts next month.

On Oct. 7, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will be guest host, with musical guest Sam Smith.

Kumail Nanjiani will host the season’s third show on Oct. 14. He stars in the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley” and recently wrote and starred in the acclaimed film “The Big Sick.” Pink will be musical guest.

This season NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will air live simultaneously across the U.S.

