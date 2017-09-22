Man opening up medieval-themed home to the public for a good cause

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A quarter-century of passion and love for family will be on full display Saturday as Craig Turner invites anyone who wants to help Harvey flood victims to see his home.

The south Austin resident has built a dream home, with a yard full of sculptures and trees, a home full of original paintings, and much more.

Weird Homes Tour is hosting a fundraiser to gather support for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Turner was on board as soon as he heard where the money was going.

“I hope that it helps other people, that they get money and it touches a few people’s lives down the road,” Turner said.

Turner started sculpting, painting and furnishing the family home when his children were very young. “I really wanted my kids… to enjoy where they grew up and to have something that I didn’t have when I was growing up.”

His children’s names are engraved in stone. An image capturing a kiss, a daughter per cheek, carved into a wall surround by trees in the home’s yard captures a moment Turner cherishes.

Turner put his passions on hold years ago, putting his career as a painter aside to raise a family.

Jorge Rodas takes on a tour of the home on KXAN News Today on the CW Austin

But he never lost his artist edge. Now a carpenter, he’s built a pool surrounded by pillars, and erected a medieval-themed cottage he named “Knight’s Retreat” from the ground up.

Around every corner is a story. Everything hand-built work of art has meaning.

“Passion is something that is contagious and you can just feel the artist’s passion everywhere in this home, and that’s the kind of passion that we love to show off,” said Kevin Shaw of Weird Homes Tour.

Turner is an empty-nester now and is selling the home. He says it’s time to turn the page and finish the work he loved doing before his children were born.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter which is going back to Africa and start painting again,” Turner said.

The same passion that built his home taking him back behind the canvas for good.

The fundraiser and tour is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weird Homes Tour says this is the first time Turner’s home has been open to the public, and will likely be the last.