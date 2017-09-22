Major overnight closures on I-35 this weekend

KXAN Staff Published:
IH35 closed for Oltorf bridge demolition (Photo by Amanda Dugan, KXAN)
IH 35 closed for Oltorf bridge demolition (Photo by Amanda Dugan, KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 at Oltorf Street will be closed to traffic during the overnight hours over the weekend so construction crews can partially demolish a bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the closure will happen from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 22 and 23. All main lanes will be closed during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Drivers headed east or west on Oltorf Street will also be detoured at the I-35 crossing to the Woodward Street and Woodland Avenue crossings. Drivers should expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes during the closure.

 

