Harvey victims in Bastrop, Fayette County can sign up for food benefits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in Fayette and Bastrop County can start applying for D-SNAP, a program that provides short-term food benefits for eligible families recovering from a disaster, next week.
Texas Health and Human Services says food relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey will start on Monday, Sept. 25 in those two counties as well as 10 others across Texas. The state has been offering D-SNAP benefits in a phased-in approach.
Families affected can head to the assigned D-SNAP site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sign up but it is done in alphabetical order. People will need to apply on certain days depending on the first letter of their name.
For Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Chambers, Colorado, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Hardin, Lee, and Walker, opening Sept. 25:
|Date
|Last Name
|Sept. 25
|A-C
|Sept. 26
|D-H
|Sept. 27
|I-M
|Sept. 28
|N-R
|Sept. 29
|S-Z
|Sept. 30
|Anyone
The locations are:
Bastrop County Residents
HHS Office
3809 TX-150 Loop, Bastrop
Fayette County Residents
HHS Office
228 N. Main St., La Grange
To qualify, you must have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense. You must almost meet certain income limits.