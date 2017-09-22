Harvey victims in Bastrop, Fayette County can sign up for food benefits

Related Coverage State rolling out food assistance benefits in disaster counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in Fayette and Bastrop County can start applying for D-SNAP, a program that provides short-term food benefits for eligible families recovering from a disaster, next week.

Texas Health and Human Services says food relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey will start on Monday, Sept. 25 in those two counties as well as 10 others across Texas. The state has been offering D-SNAP benefits in a phased-in approach.

Families affected can head to the assigned D-SNAP site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sign up but it is done in alphabetical order. People will need to apply on certain days depending on the first letter of their name.

For Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Chambers, Colorado, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Hardin, Lee, and Walker, opening Sept. 25:

Date Last Name Sept. 25 A-C Sept. 26 D-H Sept. 27 I-M Sept. 28 N-R Sept. 29 S-Z Sept. 30 Anyone

The locations are:

Bastrop County Residents

HHS Office

3809 TX-150 Loop, Bastrop

Fayette County Residents

HHS Office

228 N. Main St., La Grange

To qualify, you must have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense. You must almost meet certain income limits.