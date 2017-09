AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews fought a house fire in south Austin early Friday morning. According to AFD, the call about the fire came in at 12:51 a.m. The house is located on Holt Drive in South Austin near Brodie Lane and Convict Hill Road.

According to a KXAN photographer at the scene, the house is livable and the fire started in the back of the house and stayed in the attic.

We have reached out to the fire department to see if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.