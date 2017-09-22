Dump truck runs over construction worker inside portable toilet

By Published:
A construction worker was run over by a dump truck while he was inside a portable toilet at a construction site at the New Orleans airport (NBC News photo)
KENNER, Louisiana (KXAN/NBC News) — A construction worker is recovering after he took a break from work to use the restroom, and found the portable toilet he was in squished by a dump truck.

Crews were working on an expansion project at the New Orleans airport when the accident happened. Officials say the 28-year-old has a collapsed lung, pelvic fractures and possible internal bleeding. The injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

It was only the man’s second day on the job at the Louis Armstrong International Airport’s Kenner Construction site. Police have not issued any citations in the incident because it happened on private property.

 

