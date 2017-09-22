Driver pulls children from burning school bus

By Published:
A bus driver got all the children off a school bus when the engine caught fire Sept. 21 (KSHB Photo)
A bus driver got all the children off a school bus when the engine caught fire Sept. 21 (KSHB Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) —  A quick-thinking bus driver is being called a hero after saving elementary students from a school bus that caught fire Thursday afternoon in Missouri.

Video taken in south Kansas City shows flames erupting from the engine consume the entire vehicle in a matter of seconds.

“You could see the smoke and fire getting inside the cab of the bus,” said James Davis.

Davis pulled up as the bus driver was evacuating students from the bus.

“He had backpacks in his arms and he was just like getting the kids off the bus really fast,” he said. “He did really well getting them kids off the bus.”

No one was injured and a second bus picked up the students and took them home.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s