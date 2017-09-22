DeVos releases new guidelines for college sex assault cases

Published:
Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of discussions, Education Secretary Betsy De Vos released new guidelines Friday for how schools should handle sexual assault allegations on their campuses. Sexual assault victim advocates say the changes will give greater protections to the accused, not the victim.

These temporary policies allow colleges to increase the amount of evidence needed to convict students of sexual assault or rape. This means victims will have face a larger burden in proving a student sexually assaulted or raped them, and it affords accused students greater protections.

With this move, DeVos seeks to directly overturn a key Obama-era policy that demanded universities reduce the amount of evidence needed in sexual assault cases. It also removes a recommendation that schools decide cases within 60 days, so now there is no timeline for them to be addressed.

The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault said these changes are in clear violation of Title IX, an anti-discriminatory statute.

“Today the U.S. Department of Education has taken huge steps backward in protecting sexual assault survivors’ right to learn,” TAASA said. “This is the beginning of a much longer fight, and TAASA will continue to defend survivors’ rights to educational access.”

These guidelines only act as a set of interim rules. As a result, colleges are allowed to keep their current policies until DeVos releases the permanent sexual assault guidelines.

Currently, it is not clear whether the University of Texas at Austin will change its current policies.

