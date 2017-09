AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Austin early Friday morning.

Austin Travis County EMS says the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The crash happened at the corner of 5th and Nueces streets around 2:30 a.m. APD’s Watch Commander says there was no alert on the car, so he believes the driver stayed at the scene. It is also unclear if the cyclist was wearing a helmet.