Austin police search for attempted kidnapping suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help after a child escaped from a potential kidnapping situation in east Austin earlier this week.

According to police, the suspect went up to the child on Tuesday around 8:10 p.m. and asked for help finding his lost brown dog on the 2500 block of Rosewood Avenue. He promised the child money if the child helped him look for it. He then allegedly forced the child into his vehicle, but the child escaped within a few minutes.

Police describe the man as muscular, white or Hispanic with short black hair and a bald spot. He’s about 5 foot 5 inches and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and jeans. His car is a four-door, 2001-2006 Mercury Grand Marquis, “described as having a ‘trashy’ interior,” according to police. Officials released a photo of the possible vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Austin Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.