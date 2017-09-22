Austin police officer to be awarded Badge of Bravery medal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer who helped stop a shooter at a downtown Austin hotel in 2015 is being honored with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Friday morning.

On July 5, 2015, Officer Carlos Lopez’s quick actions stopped the gunman, Michael Holt, from killing any more people after he had already shot and killed an innocent bystander in the lobby of the Omni Hotel at 700 San Jacinto Blvd.

When Lopez arrived at the hotel that day, he saw Holt, 35, carrying a rifle. Police say Holt came outside and started firing shots at Lopez, who returned fire as he “entered the hotel in hot pursuit of the gunman.” The exchange of gunfire continued inside the lobby. When Lopez was able to find the gunman inside the lobby, he shot and killed him.

“People seem to view the fact that I put myself in danger as heroism, when in reality… that’s kind of what we do as law enforcement officers,” said Lopez in a 2016 interview.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, will be awarding the award the medal to Lopez during a ceremony at the Austin Police Department headquarters at 10 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery was created by Congress in 2008 with the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act to honor those in law enforcement who have shown exceptional bravery in the line of duty.