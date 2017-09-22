Austin Mexic-Arte museum collecting donations for Mexico after earthquake

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of people continue to feel the effects of an earthquake that rocked Mexico City earlier this week. This weekend, a local museum is trying to encourage Texans to come and help our neighbors to the south.

The Mexic-Arte museum in downtown Austin celebrates the art and culture of Mexico and how it impacts people here in Austin. This weekend will hold a special meaning for Sara Palma, the graphic designer at the museum. She’s lived in Austin for a year. The rest of her family is in Mexico City.

“It’s horrible,” she said, “because you are far away from where it happened and I found out through Facebook.”

Her family is OK, but she knows people who lost relatives, apartments and houses.

“For me it’s important to collaborate and help those in need,” she said, “also, because I’m proud of being Mexican and being here representing my country.”

This weekend, a photographer will take a free portrait of anyone who gives a donation. The money will go to rescue workers in Mexico. Dee Kincke came early with supplies.

“We had a lot of extra leftovers so we were trying to find a home for it. So when this latest emergent situation came up in Mexico we felt that this place would be a good place for the rest of our supplies,” Kincke said.

Some things they are looking for at Mexic-Arte: canned food, baby food, pet food, toiletries and medical equipment like gloves, gauze, syringes and adhesives. They also need tools like helmets, hammers and nails.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.