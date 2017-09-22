APD can’t increase patrols on Sixth Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the death of Marques Johnson on Sixth Street this week, Austin police continue to review their data on where they are needed most in the downtown area.

“We always tend to look at the data,” says Austin Police Department Commander Jennifer Stephenson. “We want to put more cops on the hot spot areas.”

Stephenson oversees the downtown area. She says on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights the department dedicates 33 officers to Sixth Street when the bars close and an additional 12 officers in patrol cars. Their two “hot spots” in downtown include the ARCH and the Sixth Street entertainment district.

With two dedicated officers stationed outside the ARCH, Stephenson says aggravated assaults reported in downtown have gone down. In July, 13 assaults were reported but dropped to eight in August and eight so far during the month of September.

While Stephenson says aggravated assaults are down, APD stats show aggravated assaults are up downtown overall. There were 107 of the violent crimes in the downtown sector from January-August last year. Through August this year, the number is up for 131 — a 22 percent spike year-to-year.

While APD says they would like more patrols downtown, their hands are tied.

“We don’t have any more officers to pull from,” says Stephenson. “So there’s no other areas to pull from. So we’ll still have the same continued number of officers.”

Stephenson says if the public would like to see additional officers downtown it’s important for residents to alert their city council members since they allocate the funding for the department.