Witness catches Sixth street deadly punching on cell phone

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police say 28-year old Nathan Marshall is charged with manslaughter in the death of 33-year old Marques Johnson. He was caught after police put out a video showing a man they now believe is Marshall walking in to a downtown convenience store minutes after the attack.

However, that isn’t the only video in this case.

We spoke to a witness of the fatal punching, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of backlash.

This video shows the aftermath of the altercation, with 33-year old Marques Johnson spread out on the ground in the background. A man with a red hat is being held back from fighting with another figure that looks like Nathan Marshall. He has a similar appearance and clothing from video police released that led to his capture.

“You just thought it was a fight and we had heard ambulances come and it’s like well that’s typical, kind of going through the motions,” the witness said.

The video was shot with a cell phone video from the Buffalo Billiard’s balcony. The witness didn’t see how it started, but says the fight escalated after Johnson hit pizza from Marshall’s hand.

“I’d rather catch it and not need it and delete it later than miss something,” said the witness, who found out the day afterward that Johnson died.

“You hit someone hard enough and they hit the ground hard enough and you know it’s not a good ending,” the witness said, “Definitely makes you cautious and probably go home earlier too.”

The video has been turned in to the Austin Police Department.

Marshall is being held on $100,000 bond for the manslaughter charge. He was already being held in the Travis County Jail on $50,000 bond for Assault on a Public Servant when he was charged with manslaughter.