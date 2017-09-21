UT stabbing suspect to appear in court; victim’s mother hoping for justice

Austin (KXAN) — Prosecutors on Thursday will ask to have their own expert evaluate the sanity of University of Texas stabbing suspect Kendrex White. White is charged in the deadly campus stabbing this past May which killed student Harrison Brown and injured three others.

White has already been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the three students he’s accused of wounding.

For Lori Brown, Harrison Brown’s mother, it has been emotionally draining waiting for the trial to unfold in the months after her son was fatally stabbed in the chest.

“I’ll be honest with you I have a lot of apprehension and my stomach hurts,” she said, speaking about her feelings on the hearing and the upcoming trial.

This past Sunday would have marked Harrison’s 20th birthday. Lori also lost her husband to ALS this fall and has been working on efforts to memorialize her late loved ones from their home in Graham, TX. But she plans to make the drive down Thursday for White’s pre-trial hearing.

“And I hope that the prosecution does get to bring in their own psychiatric witness because the defense got a chance to do that so why wouldn’t the victim?” Lori added. “Insane or not, you will have consequences when you take someone’s life and assault three other people.”

In June, White was found competent to stand trial by two doctors. His motion to be tested for insanity was denied. From his first appearance in court, White’s mental health has been the main point of discussion.

“When we have a person in custody with mental health issues and that’s very serious, we have a duty to Mr. White and to the community,” said Judge Tamara Needles said in May.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.