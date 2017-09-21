Two killed in East Texas pizza parlor crash

KETK Staff Published:
A car crashed into the Uncle Mike's Pizza and Pasta and then it caught fire. (KETK)
A car crashed into the Uncle Mike's Pizza and Pasta and then it caught fire. (KETK)

WINONA, Texas (KETK) — Two people and four dogs were killed after a vehicle crashed into a pizza parlor near Tyler, Texas.

DPS says the driver of a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 155 in Winona when the vehicle crashed into Uncle Mike’s Pizza and Pasta and caught fire Thursday morning.

The owners and their son live in an upstairs apartment above the restaurant. They were able to get out safely, but their dog died in the fire. The husband has a background in firefighting.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger died at the scene. Officials said the bodies will be sent to a forensics lab for identification.

The pizza parlor had only been open for six days. The owners said they put everything into their new business, quitting their other jobs to open up the pizza parlor. They are just happy they got out of the building safely.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s