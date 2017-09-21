The Lovin School Spirit Hashtag Contest

By Published:

Local McDonald’s Owner E.W. Ross joined us in the studio with details on the Lovin School Spirit Hashtag Contest. The McDonald’s Owners of Central Texas want to award $10,000 to the Austin-area high school with the most spirit. Tweet to @mcd_Austin with #lovinschoolspiritcontest and your high school’s designated hashtag to help your school win the grand prize! Visit www.lovinschoolspirit.com for contest rules and details.

 

 

Sponsored by McDonald’s Owners of Central Texas . Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s