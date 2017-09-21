The fight against breast cancer comes to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – This Sunday, the 19th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will hit the streets of Downtown Austin. All are invited to attend – you can run, walk, jog or even participate virtually!

There’s a new start location for this year’s race: The 5K and one mile family walk will begin at the Austin American Statesman on South Congress Ave. at 7:30 a.m. After the race, breast cancer survivors will pose for group photos. KXAN’s own Kate Weidaw will be on hand to emcee the event.

All of the money raised from Sunday’s Race for the Cure will go towards the fight. With 75% of those funds staying right here in Central Texas to help fund local programs offering breast health education, screenings and treatment.

For more information and to register for the race, visit www.komenaustin.org.