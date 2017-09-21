Texas, US gasoline prices decline amid hurricane recovery

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined this week as recovery continues from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 4 cents to settle at an average $2.48 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices dropped a nickel to an average $2.60 per gallon.

Association experts say gasoline prices are declining as more refineries resume operations since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25. Irma this month pounded parts of Florida.

AAA officials say Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.34 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth face the highest gasoline prices in the state at an average $2.51 per gallon. Those in Austin and San Marcos are paying an average of $2.51 at the pump for regular unleaded gasoline.