NEW YORK, New York (NBC News) — We’re getting a look at what the new 2018 Winter Olympics medals look like.

The medals for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics were unveiled in both Seoul and New York City Wednesday. The Korean alphabet was incorporated into the edge of the medals to spell “Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.”

The opening ceremony for the games is on Feb. 9, 2018 and you can watch all of it on KXAN! KXAN’s Erin Cargile will also be reporting from all the action in February!