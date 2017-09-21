Knife-wielding man taken into custody at south Austin shopping center

SWAT situation at a shopping center at 710 Ben White Blvd. on Sept. 21, 2017. (Report It: Cortney Carothers)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they had to call a SWAT team to a shopping center in south Austin Thursday morning after they received reports of a man waving a knife around.

The original call came in just before 8 a.m. at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. which is the Walmart. The caller said a man was at the business waving a knife. When officers arrived at the business, they found the suspect standing on top of a shipping container next to the business.

Because he was wielding a knife, SWAT officers were called in to assist. After a few hours, they were able to take the man into custody without incident, police say. No one was injured. Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One KXAN viewer says the street that goes between the Walmart and the Wells Fargo bank was blocked off during the incident.

Shipping containers in the parking lot of the Walmart on Ben White Boulevard. (KXAN Photo)
