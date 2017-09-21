SWAT called to robbery in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — SWAT responded to a report of a robbery in progress Thursday afternoon in Round Rock.

The team was in the area near a business at 1510 Sam Bass road shortly after 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Round Rock Police Department. A witness at the business, which shows up as Lorilee’s Gourmet on Google maps, told police that a man walked in with a gun and demanded money. He stole an unknown amount of money,

Officials closed nearby roads while they investigated whether the suspect was still on scene, but they could not find him.

Police say the man is young, hispanic, and was last seen wearing black pants, a blue striped shirt and a black and white bandana.