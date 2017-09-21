Police shoot, kill man in Rockwall who hit patrol cars

Rockwall, Texas (KXAN) — A man died Thursday after an officer in north Texas shot him after he hit multiple patrol vehicles.

Rockwall police say officers were responding to an alleged domestic violence incident around noon. They found the suspect inside his vehicle in a parking lot, but when he spotted them he started ramming his car into police vehicles.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he died.

The Texas Rangers and Rockwall Police Department Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident. The officer who fired his gun is on administrative leave, per departmental policy.