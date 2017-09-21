Lyft, Budwesier team up to provide safe rides home

By Published:
Budweiser and Lyft 'Give a Damn' campaign. (Lyft)
Budweiser and Lyft 'Give a Damn' campaign. (Lyft)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lyft is teaming up with Budweiser to expand its “Give a Damn” campaign to Texas to make sure people who are out drinking are able to get home safely.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 21, the safe-ride partnership will provide up to 150,000 round-trip rides to customers in 10 new states, including Texas. Customers can receive two $10 credits this year. With this new round-trip offering, both companies hope to empower more consumers to plan ahead.

To take advantage of a weekly free ride home, Austin residents over the age of 21 can visit Budweiser’s Facebook and Instagram channels each Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to obtain a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app. The credit, which was doubled from $10 last year, must be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. that Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night.

Last year, Budweiser and Lyft provided 35,000 safe rides home at peak party times across seven states.

 

