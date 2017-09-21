Leander man finds possible fossilized human bones in yard

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Donald Johnson likes to look at the unique rocks in his back yard, but last week he found something that looked like much more — a fossilized human skull.

One of the pieces appears to show human teeth. Johnson says he found other pieces of rock that look like human bones.

Johnson took photos and showed them to a veterinarian, who didn’t think they were animal bones. Johnson then called the police, who came to his house and took photos. “I called the sheriff’s department, an officer came out,” explains Johnson. “They said it looks like bones but they can’t be definitely sure or nothing.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they took samples of what they could dig up without breaking the pieces. The medical examiner’s office, along with an anthropologist, determined those samples were rocks. But the skull-shaped piece is still a mystery

“I’m kinda curious, I imagine a lot of people are,” said Johnson.

The Texas Historical Commission says if you think you have an artifact on your property, you can send them photos and they’ll decide whether to send someone out to get a better look. But they say if you ever think you find human bones on your property, even if they look fossilized, you should immediately call police.

If you’re interested in learning more about discovering artifacts and the process, you can attend the Texas Archeological Month Fair hosted by The Texas Archeological Research Laboratory. It will be held Oct. 14 at the JJ Pickle Research Campus in Austin.

There have been other pre-historic discoveries in Williamson County. “Leanderthal Lady” is the name given to a woman whose body was unearthed during construction in 1982.

Carbon dating shows she died about 10,000 – 13,000 years ago. You’ll find a historical marker along highway 183 in Cedar Park.